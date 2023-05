Naples (Fla.) Lely 2025 offensive lineman Woody Celucien had been wanting to hear from West Virginia so when he found out he received a scholarship offer it was certainly an exciting development.

Celucien, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, had expressed interest in the program for quite some time about possibly attending a camp this coming summer and while that still might be on the table it won’t be to try to earn an opportunity to play for the Mountaineers.