Kicker Kade Hensley excited to close career at West Virginia

Hensley, 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown and quickly realized that was where he wanted to spend his college career.

Coastal Carolina transfer kicker Kade Hensley entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Chanticleers with an open mind. That led him to West Virginia for his final season of eligibility.

“The opportunity to play in front of 60,000 strong and play for Coach Rod,” he said. “I’m excited to get to work on bringing back a Big 12 championship.”

The fan base, along with the people in the program, were two of the biggest factors drawing Hensley to him to the Big 12 Conference program.

“Everybody has a clear vision on what it takes to win and what we want to accomplish,” he said. “The facilities are absolutely top notch and I’ve got access to so much equipment to better my game.”

The Mountaineers had only been recruiting Hensley for a couple of weeks but developed a strong connection with special teams coordinator Pat Kirkland. Now, he is excited to have the opportunity to work with him this coming fall.

Over his career, Hensley connected on 34-43 field goal attempts with a long of 49 in two separate seasons. That consistency is something that was appealing to the coaching staff.

“That’s been my trademark through my career is just being a steady hand,” he said. “That’s really what they are bringing me in for is to provide that and be one of the leaders and help make us better.”

Hensley is now ready to close his career with the Mountaineers and believes that it will be a homecoming of sorts, given the fact that he grew up in the mountains of Tennessee.

“Coming back to them feels like home. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got to go make every kick I attempt and can’t wait for this season,” he said.