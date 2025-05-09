The recruiting territories for West Virginia’s football staff

This is a list of what we have been able to gather at this time.

Keep in mind that there will be some overlap and each of these recruits are heavily involved with recruiting their own position rooms even if it is outside of the region listed above. This is essentially an outline of the areas that these coaches are primarily responsible for when it comes to area recruiting.

We examine where each of the Mountaineers assistant coaches are recruiting and the areas that are specifically assigned to them when it comes to the process.

West Virginia has a plan for recruiting when it comes to areas, but which assistant is responsible for each?

Senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett will essentially recruit all over in his role but also will focus on mining areas that he is familiar with such as the talent-rich states of South Florida, Central Ohio and the Savannah, Georgia region.

Quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez will primarily handle the recruiting at his position while focusing on a national look to fill those needs as well as inside that six-hour radius around West Virginia.

Running backs coach Larry Porter will be involved with all of the running backs being recruited as well as potentially mining areas of just north of Atlanta, Georgia as well as the critical Charlotte area and in South Carolina from Greenville toward the state line.

Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett will again recruit the position nationally and Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. Meanwhile, Columbus, Ohio is a new area for him as well.

Tight ends coach Michael Nysewander also will recruit the tight end position but will also do work in the states of Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Georgia as well as some recruiting in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell will recruit within that six-hour radius as well and target nationally in order to fill out the offensive line positions. He will also utilize his ties in the Northeast and other areas.

Bandits coach Jeff Casteel will handle the recruitment of the bandit position all across the country, including the junior college ranks.

Cornerbacks coach Rod West is set to focus on the areas where he has strong ties, which means he will mine his native Alabama along with North Carolina, South Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia and in Florida. He will also recruit locally within a four-hour radius in order to hunt for potential defensive backs.

Special teams coordinator Pat Kirkland will handle the recruitment of specialists throughout the country and also will do area recruiting within the six-hour radius.