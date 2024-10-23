2025 OL Brandon Homady adds West Virginia offer

in other news
Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady has been committed to Ohio since August but has started to draw the attention of other programs.
One of those is West Virginia.
Homady, 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, just started talking with offensive line coach Matt Moore after they were able to watch his senior season highlights but things have moved rather quickly. That’s because the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer after he visited campus.
“I was very excited when I was offered by them,” he said.
The Rivals.com two-star prospect was making his first visit to Morgantown but was impressed with what he saw during the course of the trip.
“I like the winning culture they have as a program and how they work on developing their players,” he said.
The Mountaineers are impressed with his physicality on the field and believe that he would be a good fit at either center or guard on the offensive front.
While Homady remains committed to Ohio, the talented offensive line admitted that he is considering returning to campus for an official visit in order to see more of the program.
Homady wants to find a place where there is a good balance between high-level football and where he can receive a quality education.
“Also a great program and culture,” he said.
