2025 OT Jahmir Davis commits to West Virginia football

Davis, 6-foot-6, 305-pounds, also held offers from Marshall and Kent State but emerged on the Mountaineers radar over the summer and things only continued to build from that point.

West Virginia has filled a need on the offensive line with a commitment from Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle 2025 offensive tackle Jahmir Davis following an official visit to campus.

The process started with recruiting coordinators Trey Neyer and Ken Signoretti and then developed into a connection with offensive line coach Matt Moore. The Mountaineers were impressed with his senior tape and that led to the program extending a scholarship offer and welcoming him to campus for a visit for UCF.

That trip was enough to close the deal for the rising offensive tackle and gives the Mountaineers an athletic body at the position with an impressive wingspan.

Davis’s play on the field earned him a Division II Southwest District All Star first-team selection.

West Virginia will slot him at offensive tackle and he becomes the 22nd commitment for the Mountaineers. Overall, the program now has commitments from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford and Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan on the front.

WVSports.com will have more with Davis in the near future.



