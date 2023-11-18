West Virginia has landed their signal caller in the 2025 class with a commitment from Mentor (Oh.) quarterback Scotty Fox following a visit to campus.

Fox, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, became a key target for the football program in the 2025 cycle and made multiple visits to campus since the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with an offer in May.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Boston College, Indiana, Connecticut and several others.

Quarterbacks Coach Sean Reagan served as the lead recruiter for Fox and the two developed a close connection throughout the process. The pair also worked together during a stop on campus this summer for a one-day camp and Fox became the priority target at the quarterback spot.

“Working with coach Reagan was a really good experience. We went over pocket movement, routes on air and one-on-ones. I really enjoyed the facilities and atmosphere of the place,” he said.

Fox has also made stops for the Gold-Blue game and multiple game-day trips including Cincinnati.

West Virginia was impressed with Fox for a number of reasons including his ability to go through his progressions and put the ball where it needs to be at different spots on the field.

Overall, Fox becomes the second commitment in the 2025 recruiting class joining Hurricane (W.Va.) 2025 wide receiver Tyshawn Dues giving the Mountaineers a solid start to the cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Fox in the near future.