2025 signee Hawthorne requests release from West Virginia

The final member of the West Virginia 2025 basketball recruiting class in Huntington Prep (W.Va.) forward Braydon Hawthorne has requested his release. Hawthorne, 6-foot-9, 190-pounds, was one the fastest rising prospects in the nation this past season. The Beckley native committed to the Mountaineers in October and then signed with the program the following month over scholarship offers from Ohio, Old Dominion, UMBC, Florida Gulf Coast, Pepperdine and Mount St. Mary's at the time. But due to his play during his senior season, Hawthorne was elevated to a four-star prospect on Rivals.com and his decision to open his recruitment will likely lead to many more suitors.

