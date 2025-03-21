2025 signee Hawthorne requests release from West Virginia

The final member of the West Virginia 2025 basketball recruiting class in Huntington Prep (W.Va.) forward Braydon Hawthorne has requested his release.
Hawthorne, 6-foot-9, 190-pounds, was one the fastest rising prospects in the nation this past season. The Beckley native committed to the Mountaineers in October and then signed with the program the following month over scholarship offers from Ohio, Old Dominion, UMBC, Florida Gulf Coast, Pepperdine and Mount St. Mary's at the time.
But due to his play during his senior season, Hawthorne was elevated to a four-star prospect on Rivals.com and his decision to open his recruitment will likely lead to many more suitors.
Hawthorne confirmed the news to WVSports.com but did indicate that he was open to remaining with West Virginia depending on the outcome of the coaching search.
Associate head coach Chester Frazier served as the lead recruiter for Hawthorne and the two developed a close connection throughout the process.
On the court, Hawthorne improved significantly in his ability to read defenses and coverages this past season, while he has continued to improve on the defensive end of the floor. Given his size and length, Hawthorne can guard any position at the one through the four.
Hawthorne is the third basketball signee to request his release after SoCal Prep guard Kelvin Odih and forward Trent MacLean did so early this week following the departure of previous head coach Darian DeVries to Indiana.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe