Accuardi, 6-foot-7, 225-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Missouri, Louisville, Colorado, Duke, Illinois and Indiana.

West Virginia has landed a key commitment with De Forest (Wi.) 2025 tight end Jackson Accuardi announcing his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart served as the lead recruiter for Accuardi and developed a close connection with him. He made multiple visits to campus and selected the program due to his strong ties to the staff.

Accuardi is being targeted as a tight end with schools impressed with his size and athleticism at the position.

“They like how I’m versatile and lengthy,” he said.

Accuardi represents the sixth commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class and the first at the tight end position.