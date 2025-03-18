2025 West Virginia hoops signees Odih, MacLean request releases

West Virginia is set to lose two-thirds of the 2025 recruiting class with SoCal Prep guard Kelvin Odih and forward Trent MacLean expected to request their releases.

The decisions were announced after the departure of head coach Darian DeVries to Indiana.

Odih, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a final six that included Rutgers, Colorado, Louisville, Oklahoma State and Creighton. The nation's 77th best player, Odih was considered one of the top two-way guards in the nation.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect took an official visit to West Virginia during the weekend of the Penn State football game which propelled them to the top.

Odih signed his letter of intent with the Mountaineers in November.

MacLean, 6-foot-9, 205-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a number of scholarship offers including Arizona State, Rutgers, St. Mary's, Colorado State and St. Bonaventure. His recruitment ultimately came down to West Virginia and St. Mary’s.

One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, MacLean was a late bloomer that emerged onto the Mountaineers radar with his shooting ability and size.

The senior forward is the son of UCLA legend Don MacLean and like Odih signed with the Mountaineers in the November period.

West Virginia now only has one commitment remaining in the 2025 class in Huntington Prep (W.Va.) 2025 forward Braydon Hawthorne, another one of the fastest rising players in his class after an impressive senior season.