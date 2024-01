Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek 2025 wide receiver Karon Brookins had been talking to West Virginia coaches but his junior day stop was his first in Morgantown. It won’t be his last.

Brookins, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, had been in contact with wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and this trip afforded him the chance to speak not only with him but the rest of the coaching staff such as head coach Neal Brown and coordinator Chad Scott.