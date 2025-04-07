2025 WR Pitchford excited for next stop at West Virginia

That’s because Pitchford’s brother Colton plays football at Jacksonville State, so he had already been on campus there multiple times to meet with the staff prior to them moving to Morgantown.

Those connections were mainly with head coach Rich Rodriguez and wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett, and he remained in contact with the pair even after they took jobs at West Virginia.

Pitchford took a visit to Morgantown for the Gold-Blue Showcase and after that received news that the Mountaineers had a spot for him on the roster if he wanted to take it.

Pitchford didn’t hesitate.

“They told me that I was the last spot of my position in the new 105 that should go into effect,” he said.

Pitchford is coming off a season where he hauled in 87 catches for 1,205 yards and 21 touchdowns which garnered interest from Jacksonville State and a number of division two and three schools in Texas. But the allure of competing in the Big 12 Conference was just too much to pass up.

“Excited would be an understatement, I’ve dreamed of playing college football and to have the opportunity at this level is amazing to me,” he said.

Pitchford is being targeted as a slot wide receiver and obviously had strong production during his time at the high school level. Now, he is excited to compete in the Mountaineers wide receiver room.

The plan is for Pitchford to enroll at West Virginia as soon as he graduates in the summer, and he is also planning to try to make it back to campus sometime before then as well.

“I plan to enroll as early as possible,” he said.