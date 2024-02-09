Cape May (N.J.) Lower Cape May 2025 athlete Braswell Thomas was interested in finding out more about the West Virginia football program.

Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, made the trek to Morgantown for the Feb. 3 junior day event and the experience stood out to him for a lot of reasons, beginning with his interactions with the coaching staff.

“I enjoyed my visit a lot. Everyone showed a great amount of hospitality and comfort,” he said.

West Virginia offered Thomas in November, and this was a chance for him to learn more about the school as well and how he can fit into the football program. Head coach Neal Brown spent time with Thomas telling him specifics about what it’s like to play for the Mountaineers and how the coaching staff is impressed with his overall skill set.

“The amount of talent I have for them to better my craft as best and fast as possible,” he said.

On top of the time that he spent with Brown, Thomas also was able to get to know wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and offensive coordinator Chad Scott. The coaching staff made it clear that he could be an impressive outside wide receiver in the West Virginia scheme.

In fact, the experience allowed him to speak to most of the key players who would be significant in his recruitment and when it comes to achieving his overall goals.

“Coach Neal said I would be the strong, lengthy and fast receiver that would come in about 205 pounds and get in and out of breaks very fast,” he said.

Thomas also was impressed with the facilities that the program had to offer and liked the atmosphere on campus with how the fan base is invested in the program.

The plan is to make it back to campus in the spring in order to observe a spring practice.