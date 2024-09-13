King, 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, received the offer after conversations with a number of the coaches in recent days such as secondary coach ShaDon Brown and tight ends coach Blaine Stewart.

Westfield (In.) 2026 defensive back Deacon King is still learning about the West Virginia football program but now holds an offer from the Mountaineers.

He also spoke with head coach Neal Brown which stood out to him.

“I was excited to get the offer,” he said.

The Rivals.com two-star prospect had been in contact with the Mountaineers since camp season and the coaching staff has made sure to be consistent in their approach.

“The main thing they have said is keep balling and make sure to do the small things,” he said.

King is still finding out more about the program but he’s got an assist from his dad who has spoken with him about former players such as Pat White and Steve Slaton.

“My dad has told me about several players that were stars,” he said.

King hasn’t had the opportunity to speak about exactly where he would fit in on the defensive side but the coaching staff has told him that they like his speed, explosiveness and versatility.

The 2026 athlete hopes to make it to Morgantown for a visit although that date has yet to be set but also has visited places such as Purdue, Notre Dame and Michigan.

King wants to eventually find a school where he finds the right family feel and where the system fits his skill set regardless where he ends up.

“I’m very close with my family and that means a lot,” he said.