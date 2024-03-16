Moore, 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, already held scholarship offers from Duke and Marshall but the Mountaineers jumped into the mix after a conversation with his advisor at his school.

“It feels great. I’ve been putting in the work to get where I’m at now,” he said.

The underclassman hasn’t been able to speak with the coaches yet, but is excited to learn more.

“I know that a lot of great players have come through West Virginia and I know if I went there I could succeed,” he said.

Moore plans to visit Morgantown at some point in the future but has yet to establish the dates for when that will occur. Still, he is excited to begin the process of checking out schools on his list.

So far Moore has been to Syracuse, Penn State and Rutgers but is planning on seeing several more.

All of the schools that have shown interest so far like Moore as an athlete due to his versatility to make an impact at several different spots on the field.

“They think I’m a great student athlete,” he said.

Moore wants to find a program that will offer the right fit on the field and more importantly how he settles into things away from it.