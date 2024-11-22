2026 athlete Rodriguez planning West Virginia visit

Rodriguez, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, picked up a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in early November adding to a list that also includes Boston College, Connecticut, Jacksonville State, Army, Akron Massachusetts, Toledo and Rhode Island.

Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep 2026 athlete Jordan Rodriguez received an offer from West Virginia and now has plans to make it to campus to see what the program is all about.

“I was told by my coaches, and I was really happy to receive it,” he said.

The 2026 prospect had been in contact with spears coach Tre Bell and the two had been talking about making it down for a game in order to see what the program is all about. Now, that trip is set to Nov. 23 to see the Mountaineers football team in person for the UCF game.

West Virginia is targeting Rodriguez as a nickel in the defensive scheme and has been impressed with his overall skill set at this stage of his development.

“They like my size and speed,” he said.

Rodriguez also has been able to check out Boston College and is looking to take his time sorting through his options although he is planning to graduate early after one semester of high school.

That means that a decision likely will come at some point in the summer so this trip to Morgantown could go a long ways.

He plans to base his choice on where he feels the most comfortable and fits in the best.