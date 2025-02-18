2026 athletic TE Tilden Riley adds West Virginia offer

Riley, 6-foot-5, 205-pounds, received a scholarship offer after a conversation with tight ends coach Michael Nysewander who told him that he was impressed with his film.

Orangeburg Prep (S.C.) 2026 tight end Tilden Riley is still finding out more about the West Virginia football program, but the Mountaineers are now firmly in the mix after a scholarship offer.

“They want to get me up soon to visit. I think they like my size and speed and just my ability to make plays,” he said. “I also got a text from Coach (Rich) Rodriguez congratulating me on the offer. That was pretty cool.”

Riley, who also is a standout on the basketball floor, led his team to a regional championship and received the tournament's most valuable player with 20 points, 24 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

However, on the football field, Riley is a receiving tight end who can stretch the field and create mismatches.

This past season he hauled in 49 catches for 903 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 215 rushing yards. He also plays safety for his team and also is a baseball player at centerfield and pitcher.

Riley is still trying to figure out his visit schedule this spring but does plan to check out West Virginia. The plan is to try to make it to a spring practice in order to see how the coaches interact with the players on the team.

“I want to meet the coaches in person and check out the facilities and campus,” he said.

On top of that planned trip to West Virginia, Riley also wants to see places such as Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, East Carolina, Liberty, Florida Atlantic and South Florida.

“And hopefully some more schools will offer soon,” he said.

Riley isn’t looking to rush his recruiting process and continues to hear from additional schools, so he wants to take his time in order to see all of the options out there for him.