2026 CB Sean Williams impressed with Rod West

Williams, 6-foot-0, 165-pounds, received a scholarship offer after cornerbacks coach Rod West stopped by his school during the contact period and was able to speak with him.

Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside 2026 athlete Sean Williams has been getting used to excitement when it comes to new schools jumping into the mix with his recruitment. That was no different with West Virginia.

“We had a great conversation. I don’t know a whole lot about West Virginia, but I could picture myself playing for the school,” he said.

West explained to Williams that he envisions him as a cornerback at the next level and was impressed with his tape as well as his overall skill set at the position. But he was perhaps even more impressed with how West handled himself away from talk about the sport and in terms of getting to know him.

“He was a really cool dude, and I look forward to building a relationship with him,” he said.

The plan is for Williams to make it to Morgantown at some point in the spring but right now he is trying to schedule all of his trips for some point after the dead period.

“Just places I plan on going in the spring,” he said.

Depending on the school, Williams is being targeted for multiple positions, but he doesn’t have any preference for where he will end up at the college level.

Williams wants to eventually settle into a school that has the right family type environment and where he can bond with the coaches. So far, so good on both fronts with the Mountaineers.

“A place that can help me be the best me and make me reach my full potential,” he said.