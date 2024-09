Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman 2026 safety Kentavion Anderson wasn’t expecting an offer from West Virginia but that’s exactly what unfolded.

Anderson, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, spoke with outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral and the assistant offered him the opportunity to come up for the Kansas game. But then Cabral added the fact that if he makes the trip he’ll be doing so with a scholarship offer in his pocket.