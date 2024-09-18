Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas

What can you expect from the Jayhawks? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in JayhawkSlant.com Publisher Jon Kirby.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference opponent Kansas.

1. What's the mood about this Kansas football program and what have been the issues so far? Was this completely unexpected?

Well, yes it was totally unexpected to be 1-2, but being around the players and coaches this week I get the sense that everyone is still on the same page. The mood with the players this week was upbeat and positive. They are treating the game against West Virginia like a new start with their goals of winning the Big 12 still in play.

The issues have been costly turnovers in key times and the defense not coming up with a stop when needed. The defense has played well, but in the fourth quarter in losses to Illinois and UNLV couldn’t get off the field on big drives. Jalon Daniels hasn’t been himself, but the hope is a long layoff will wear off and he will return to form.

2. What's the biggest difference in Jalon Daniels and what has happened with his level of play?

He was injured last year and the last game he played in was against BYU. He did not take live reps in spring and went through fall camp with the red jersey on. Some have suggested he is rusty and that is a factor. But he has three games under his belt now so some of that should be gone. He looked good in the first half against UNLV leading the offense to 260 yards, but they cooled down in the second half.

He has made some mistakes on throws over the middle that have resulted in interceptions. Daniels has always played with confidence and something good needs to happen to get that swagger back.

3. Kansas has a new offensive coordinator so what is the system like and playmakers to watch?

The coordinator has been a hot topic and on Tuesday Jeff Grimes hinted they might change things up. Grimes has been on the field calling plays, which is different than the last three seasons. Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski has been on the field and that might change for West Virginia.

Grimes admitted they have talked about making the switch. The system hasn’t changed in terms of the scheme. Kansas runs a variety of things from option to quarterback draw to wildcat. They mix things up to try and put stress on the defense. Devin Neal has been the most consistent offensive player. He’s third in the Big 12 in rushing. Daniel Hishaw, if healthy, is a good compliment at running back. The Jayhawks returned their top three receivers from last year. All of their main weapons from 2023 are back.

4. How about the same for defense?

The defense has been solid since turning it around last season. They went from last in 2022 to fourth in total defense in the Big 12 in 2023. This year they are currently fourth in total defense. The defensive tackles have been a strength, and they will rotate several players. Tommy Dunn, D.J. Withers, and Caleb Taylor have played well. Jereme Robinson is a returning starter at one defensive end spot. Cornell Wheeler, a four-star recruit who transferred from Michigan, has been really good at linebacker. They have an experienced secondary with four starters back from last year.

5. What are the keys to the game and how do you see it playing out? How big is this game for the Jayhawks season?

I think this is a big game for KU and West Virginia. They are coming off tough losses last week and they are trying to get things going in the right direction for Big 12 play. There are going to be several games where Kansas will be the favorite on the schedule but a win in Morgantown could jump start things. I believe these are two even teams with a lot to play for.

An edge goes to West Virginia because they are playing at home. But Kansas has a veteran group, and they have been soul-searching to fix things. I think you might be better off flipping a coin instead of trying to predict this one. I’m torn how this one plays out, but I’m going to lean on the experience of KU and the thought process they will find a way to start putting things together. I’m going to go with KU in a tight game that goes to the final minutes.