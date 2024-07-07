Cobb, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, had been talking to the Mountaineers coaching staff for a while but was excited to find out that the Mountaineers had formally jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer. It was graduate assistant Jevaughn Codlin who gave him the news.

Washington (D.C) St. Albans 2026 defensive back Zahir Cobb has already started to pile up some impressive scholarship offers including one from West Virginia.

“I am blessed to be offered by them,” he said.

Cobb has yet to visit Morgantown but has been impressed with what he has heard about the program and the way that the Mountaineers are trending.

“I think the program has definitely been moving in a great direction,” he said.

The talented defensive back is being targeted as a versatile piece in the secondary with college coaches liking a number of the attributes he brings to the table.

“The coaches like my length and athleticism, being able to move around,” he said.

To date, Cobb has visited Penn State, Virginia Tech and Maryland but is looking to head to a number of other places in the future including West Virginia.

“I plan on visiting in the future,” he said.

Cobb still has time on his side but is looking for a program that’s invested in him and where he can develop on and off the field.