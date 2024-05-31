Kerr, 6-foot-6, 175-pounds, received word that the Mountaineers were offering from his EYBL coach who had spoken with West Virginia associate head coach Chester Frazier.

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2026 guard Markus Kerr still has a ways to go with his recruitment, but West Virginia is now a possibility after the program jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer.

The assistant had been keeping an eye on the talented guard for quite some time, but the offer was one that was exciting for several reasons.

“I really loved his energy and how he really knew my game,” he said.

The North Carolina native is being targeted as a shooting guard at the next level with the ability not only to score but create for others on the floor. That is a good fit for what the Mountaineers want especially with his ability to finish in transition at his size.

Kerr averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Chambers High. He shot 47 percent from the field and 29 percent on three-pointers.

“He can see me fitting into the program,” he said.

Kerr has already visited both Wake Forest and N.C. State and is working with his coaches and his mother to determine where else he will be taking trips to in the future. However, it’s clear that the Mountaineers are going to get one of those trips when that time comes.

“I will definitely visit West Virginia,” he said.

Kerr wants to find a college program that is going to develop him both on the court and away from it.