2026 OL Kamari Blair interested in West Virginia after offer

Blair, 6-foot-6, 255-pounds, is still learning about the Mountaineers football program but does have some basic understanding of what it is all about.

Clarksville (Tn.) Kirkwood 2026 offensive tackle Kamari Blair wasn’t expecting to receive an offer from West Virginia when he did but the program is now squarely on his radar.

“It’s a good school and a good program,” he said.

Blair already held offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt and a number of other schools but the Mountaineers have made a good impression with offensive line coach Matt Moore and offensive recruiting director Ken Signoretti leading the charge.

“They’ve told me about the coaching staff, the majors they have and some of the perks of being a player there,” he said.

All of the programs involved are targeting Blair as an offensive tackle and that is no different at West Virginia as the coaching staff is impressed with several of his physical traits.

“They say I have the frame and the athleticism to fit into their scheme,” he said.

Blair has yet to visit West Virginia but believes that could become a possibility either during one of the final two home games or a junior day in the winter.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is taking his recruitment slow and isn’t planning to decide until at some point either before or during his senior season but he wants to give all the programs interested a shot.

“Academics and culture are big,” he said.