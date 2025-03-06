2026 QB Legend Bey talks West Virginia offer

Bey, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, already held offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Mississippi and Michigan State, among others.

Mesquite (Tx.) North Forney 2026 quarterback Legend Bey has been compiling a long list of scholarship offers at this stage of his recruitment and one of the latest to join the mix is West Virginia.

But the Mountaineers are now also involved after the coaching staff offered him.

Quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez was the assistant who gave him the news, and he made it clear that he is the type of signal-caller that the Mountaineers want on their roster.

“He mentioned that I would fit well in the type of offense they run up at West Virginia,” he said.

While the Rivals.com three-star prospect is a versatile athlete, the Mountaineers are targeting him solely as a quarterback in the scheme with his athleticism and ability to throw the football.

Bey was named 10-6A offensive most valuable player after a junior year where he threw for 1,444 yards and rushed for 1,912 with 41 touchdowns.

“I was told I was being recruited to play QB,” he said.

Bey is looking into setting up a visit to West Virginia, along with checking out a number of his other options and is working on a date for when he can make it to Morgantown.

“We should be expecting an official visit date really soon,” he said.