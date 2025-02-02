2026 QB Falzone impressed with West Virginia experience

Falzone, 6-foot-5, 205-pounds, was able to get one-on-one experience as the only recruit on campus while he was in Morgantown which gave him a personalized tour.

The first trip to West Virginia for Nazareth (Pa.) Nazareth Area 2026 quarterback Peyton Falzone was one that certainly checked a lot of boxes.

“It was awesome because it was so individualized so I was able to see the things I was really interested in. I was appreciative of that but just being able to see everything since I had never been was really beneficial,” Falzone said.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect had a positive first impression of West Virginia as he was able to talk football with head coach Rich Rodriguez and quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez, tour the facilities, see the dorms and get a look at the campus.

“I had a great visit. I was able to see everything at West Virginia. It was awesome,” he said. “It was a full visit, a full day and really beneficial for my recruiting process.”

Falzone admittedly didn’t have any expectations going into the visit but was impressed with the vibe around the program and how positive everything was in the facilities.

The culture that is being built within the building stood out and how connected he was to his entire staff also stood out.

“It was a great atmosphere in there and I think everybody is super excited to have coach Rich Rod back,” he said. “... It was so consistent with their beliefs and their goals. Consistency is the name of the game in football on the field and off the field and they’ve mastered that.”

West Virginia left no doubt for Falzone as he walked away from the visit 100-percent feeling like he was a priority for the coaching staff. The Mountaineers made it clear that they believe that he is an ideal fit for what they do offensively as a quarterback that can both throw and run.

“Their ideal quarterback is a dual threat guy. Somebody that can throw the ball but also can hurt you on the ground with his legs and be an extra guy the defense has to account for,” he said.

Overall, Falzone believes that the trip definitely helped West Virginia in his recruitment but that is the case with any visit that you can make to see a college campus. At this point, he plans on keeping an open mind in order to see where else he expects to make a visit to.

Falzone plans to make a decision by the summer.