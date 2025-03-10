What history says about what seed WVU could get in the NCAA Tournament

WVSports.Com looks at the 2022-2024 NCAA Tournaments and where WVU's resumé would stack up against those seeds in those years.

West Virginia is on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament, and with that, they will likely be seeded anywhere between a 7-10 seed in the big dance.

WVU will have one more guaranteed game against either Colorado or TCU in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. Based on current NET rankings, either opponent would be a Quad 2 game for the Mountaineers on a neutral court in Kansas City.

Currently, West Virginia is 19-12 overall on the season. They are ranked 47th in the NET, and are 6-10 in Quad 1 games, 3-2 in Quad 2 games, and are 10-0 in Quad 3 and 4 games this season.

The biggest thing that stands out is the difference in NET. WVU's NET is currently at 47, while the average NET for 10 seeds in the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons is at 36.25.

Out of all seven seeds the last three years, the highest NET ranking was Washington State last season, who was 44th in the NET. They had a 6-4 Quad 1 record, 3-4 Quad 2 record, and a 15-1 Quad 3/4 record. In 2024, the average NET ranking for 7 seed was 31.5, it was 33.75 in 2023, and 29.5 in 2022.

The Mountaineers' six Quad 1 wins currently would be as many or more than 10 of the 12 seven seeds the last three seasons. WVU also does not have a Quad 3 or 4 loss which eight of the 12 teams had.

Out of the eight seeds the last three seasons, the average NET ranking was 31.42 with the highest ranked eight-seed being ranked 21st in the NET (Arkansas in 2023), and the lowest ranked eight seed in the NET being 39th (Iowa in 2023, FAU in 2022). The most losses any eight seeds had were 13 (four different teams). The fewest wins any eight seeds had were 19 (Iowa in 2023).

Out of all 12 eight seeds the last three seasons, only two teams (Boise State and Seton Hall in 2022) had six or more Quad 1 victories. Also, eight of the 12 teams suffered a Quad 3 or Quad 4 loss.

Out of the nine seeds, the average NET ranking was 36.83, with the highest NET ranking being 13th (FAU in 2023), and the lowest being 55th (Creighton in 2022). As a nine seed, no power four team had more than 22 wins, and only three power four teams had more than 20 wins and were a nine seed.

Out of all 10 seeds, the average NET ranking was 36.25, higher than the average NET ranking for nine seeds. Utah State in 2023 (18th in the NET), was the highest-ranked 10-seed, while Miami in 2022 (62nd in the NET), was the lowest-ranked 10-seed.

Out of the 10-seeds, only one team (Penn State in 2023) had more than six Quad 1 victories. In addition, 11 of the 12 10-seeds the last three seasons have all suffered a Quad 3 or 4 loss, something WVU has not yet done, and it's highly unlikely they will play another Quad 3 or 4 game this season.

Overall, it's hard to predict exactly where WVU will end up and what the committee will value. If Quad 1 wins are valued heavily, West Virginia could sneak itself into a higher seed line. If NET is the primary basis, the Mountaineers might fall back to the nine or 10 seed line.

Out of the 48 teams looked at over the past three seasons, only six teams were ranked 47th or worse in the NET, something WVU has going against them. However, out of the 48 teams, only seven teams had more Quad 1 wins than the Mountaineers.

Team Rankings gives WVU an 8.9 percent chance to be an eight seed, a 20.6 percent chance to be a nine seed, a 24 percent chance to be a 10 seed, and a 20.4 percent chance to be an 11 seed.