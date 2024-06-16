And he was back on campus to perform in front of the coaches this year.

“The camp went really well. I got to talk to coach (Neal Brown) a little bit and further on building our relationship,” he said.

Wimberly, 5-foot-9, 191-pounds, was able to spend valuable time working with his potential position coach Chad Scott and the veteran assistant took time to explain every drill and its purpose.

Scott already knew what Wimberly could bring to the table as a player, but it still was a good experience for the underclassman to work with him again in a camp setting.

“He gave me great feedback on running routes in the backfield and not only to beat them with speed but to have a little swagger to your routes,” he said.

Kent State, Akron and Florida A&M have also offered Wimberly but he plans to be busy checking out a number of other camps this summer including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Tennessee. He also has a trip scheduled to stop by Syracuse June 2 to work out in front of their coaching staff.

Wimberly wants to find a school that is going to provide the right fit on the field as well as a coaching staff that is going to place a strong emphasis away from it as well, especially with academics.