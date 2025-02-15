2026 WR Dawson Quarterman has West Virginia visit in plans

Quarterman,6-foot-2, 205-pounds, found out about the scholarship offer after a conversation with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett. The assistant made it clear that he was impressed with his skill set.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2026 wide receiver Dawson Quarterman now holds an offer from West Virginia and is in the process of booking a visit to see the school in person.

“He liked how physical I am and how I can play every wide receiver position,” he said.

The pass catcher is coming off a season where he hauled in 32 catches for 705 yards and 7 touchdowns, and the Mountaineers have told him that he could be a fit at outside or even inside wide receiver.

Quarterman was impressed with the conversation with Garrett and did already have a good idea of what the Mountaineers football program is about as one of his former coaches Jovon Durante played there and told him about the school.

Quarterman is planning to make it to West Virginia in June to see the school for himself and get an idea for what all the program has to offer.

The 2026 prospect also has collected offers from Colorado, Kentucky, and a number of others and is looking into setting other trips to see programs on his list.

Quarterman wants to find a place that feels like home and where he can fit in with the football program.

“The coaches and environment is very important,” he said.