St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter 2026 wide receiver De’Shaun Stevenson is anxious to see where the recruiting process could take him but the first detour on the trip was quite exciting.

That’s because West Virginia became the first division one program to offer a scholarship. He received the news following a practice and it’s one that he won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

“My coach told me, and I was excited because I had been wanting one for a long time,” he said.

Because he is a 2026 prospect, Stevenson hasn’t spoken much with the West Virginia at this stage of the process but is excited to continue to cultivate those bonds.

But he does have an idea of what the coaches like in him as a player.

“I know that they like fast receivers and I think they’re a good program,” he said.

Stevenson has yet to visit West Virginia but hopes to change that in the future. No date has been set yet, but he is anxious to get to campus to meet with the coaches and get an idea on their plans for him.

West Virginia, along with the other schools expressing interest, are targeting Stevenson as a wide receiver.

On top of the Mountaineers, programs such as Missouri, Southern California, UCLA and Washington are among the programs expressing early interest.

There is no sort of timeline for the process for Stevenson at this stage as he wants to keep an open mind and explore everything that comes his way. Still, he does have some things in mind that he would eventually like to find in his pick of schools.

“I am looking for a good coaching staff, a brotherhood and having playing time,” he said.