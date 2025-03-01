2026 WR Jeremy Winston talks West Virginia offer

And that is plenty of incentive to change that.

Rome (Ga.) 2026 wide receiver Jeremy Winston doesn’t know a whole lot about West Virginia yet but he now holds a scholarship offer from the Big 12 Conference program.

Winston, 6-foot-3, 175-pounds, received a scholarship offer after a discussion with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett who let him know how impressed he was with his overall skill set.

“He told me he liked how I go get the ball out of the air and he saw my basketball highlights and he can see my basketball IQ translate onto the football field,” he said.

Winston plans to visit West Virginia but at this point is still sorting through when that trip will occur. At this stage, he also is planning to take several other visits as well.

When it comes to West Virginia, Winston is familiar with former players such as Tavon Austin because he watched his highlights growing up but wants to find out more about the school in the coming weeks as well as get to know the coaching staff even better.

All of the programs are targeting Winston as a wide receiver and he is coming off a season where he hauled in 34 receptions for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is equipped with plus size and also displayed the ability to make plays down the field with 20.67 yards per catch.

Winston wants to find a program where he can build a relationship with the coaching staff and a place that is committed to winning on the field.

“And has great nutrition and strength coaches,” he said.