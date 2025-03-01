West Virginia vs. No. 25 BYU Computer Predictions

West Virginia and BYU both look to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding possibilities as the Mountaineers travel to face the Cougars on Saturday.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — Basketball Power Index gives BYU a 75.3 percent chance to get the win while the projected point differential is 7.0 in favor of the Cougars. BYU is ranked 25th in the latest BPI rankings while West Virginia is ranked 46th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives the Mountaineers a 24 percent chance to get the win over the Cougars on Saturday. The projected point differential is also 7.0 in favor of the Cougars. The projected final score is 72-65 BYU. The Mountaineers are ranked 33rd in the latest T-Rank Rankings, while BYU is ranked 15th.

KenPom — KenPom gives West Virginia a 25 percent chance to get the victory on Saturday. The projected final score is 74-66 BYU. The Mountaineers are ranked 49th in the latest KenPom rankings while BYU is ranked 27th.

Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.