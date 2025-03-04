2027 OL Carter Jones ready for West Virginia visit

Jones, 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, is set to visit seven different schools over the next two months with the first trip scheduled to Morgantown March 8.

Poquoson (Va.) 2027 offensive tackle Carter Jones is planning a series of visits in the coming weeks beginning with a trip to West Virginia.

He then plans to head to Georgia March 15, North Carolina March 22, Clemson March 29, South Carolina April 5, Pittsburgh April 12 and finally Maryland April 19.

The Mountaineers are a program that has his attention in large part because of what he knows about the fanbase and the tradition of the program.

“West Virginia has always been one of my top schools. I love the culture and atmosphere of the program,” he said.

Jones is excited to get to campus and meet with the coaching staff in order to get a real feel for the Mountaineers and the plans that they have for him. General Manager Chuck Lillie has been the primary contact for Jones, but this trip will give him a chance to meet with more of the staff.

“I think the coaches are amazing people and are very successful in helping develop their players,” he said. “I hope to see what WVU is all about and get to experience the culture of the program.”

Jones has yet to visit any of the other schools on his list outside of Clemson, where he has been three different times, so it will be a chance for him to get to know those schools as well.

All of the programs involved with his recruitment are targeting Jones as an offensive tackle in large part because of his combination of size and athleticism. On top of that, Jones also has caught the attention of others with how he carries himself off the field.

“Coaches also like my character and my personality as a person,” he said.