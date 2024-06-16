And for his efforts the Mountaineers coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to the signal caller.

Jupiter Christian (Fla.) 2027 quarterback Champ Smith thought he performed well at the West Virginia one-day camp in June and turns out he was correct in his assessment.

Smith, 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, was impressed with the overall presentation and operation of the one-day camp event as he was able to learn a lot about the offense and how the coaching staff goes about training their quarterbacks from assistant Tyler Allen.

“Coach Allen presented the overall West Virginia quarterback development plan to me which was really cool. It covered specifics regarding self-development, learning the offense and multiple installs throughout the year and more particularly how it helps their current quarterbacks,” he said.

Smith also was able to meet with head coach Neal Brown and get a feel for how hands-on he is as a coach with his involvement in all areas of the program.

“Seems like he was around the whole camp which not all head coaches do,” he said.

The 2027 quarterback found out about the offer after he sat down with Allen in his office and he was very excited to add the Mountaineers to a list that also includes Mississippi, Maryland, Syracuse, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan and several others.

West Virginia likes the fact that Smith is a pure passer who throws with anticipation and has a very efficient throwing motion. The coaches also like his ability to make plays and throw from a number of different arm angles.

“They say that my ability to release the ball quickly gets me out of a lot of tough situations on the field,” he said.

Overall, Smith was impressed with his first trip to West Virginia and the scenery that it provided him while he was touring the campus and area.

“I was able to see a decent amount of the campus and enjoyed my time there. Plus the football facility at West Virginia is designed to give players the best tools to develop, perform and recover from competition,” he said. “Coach Brown told me I reminded him of Garrett Greene.”

Smith plans to return to West Virginia for a game this fall but is also looking to take a few more trips including Kentucky, Georgia and Miami.

He also is a two-sport athlete playing baseball.