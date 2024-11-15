A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Baylor Football Series

As West Virginia gears up to host Baylor this weekend, we take a look at the series through the years. Spanning just over a decade, the series between the two teams has featured some exciting matchups.

A Glimpse Through the Years

The West Virginia vs. Baylor series began on September 29, 2012, when the Mountaineers made a strong debut with a 70-63 victory in Morgantown. Since then, the teams have met 12 times, with the most recent game coming last November 25, 2023.

Overall Series Record - WVU 8, Baylor 4

West Virginia has claimed eight wins against Baylor, while the Bears have won four games.

Streaks

The Mountaineers' longest win streak in this series is three games, achieved twice: first from 2013 to 2015 and again from 2020 to 2022. Baylor’s longest win streak stands at two games, from 2019 to 2020.

West Virginia's largest margin of victory was 44 points in 2018, with a decisive 58-14 win in Morgantown. The closest win margin was a 34-31 victory in 2023. On the flip side, Baylor’s largest margin of victory came in 2013 with a 31-point win (73-42) in Waco.

Recent History

In recent matchups, West Virginia has held the edge, winning three of the last five meetings against Baylor. Notably, two of those victories were by close margins.

Location Advantage?

Home-field advantage has played a role in this matchup. West Virginia holds a 6-0 record in Morgantown, while Baylor has a 4-2 record at home in Waco.

Points Scored

The teams have combined for a total of 899 points across their 12 matchups, averaging roughly 74.9 points per game.

This Year's Matchup

West Virginia looks to keep their momentum after a 31-24 win over Cincinnati. The Mountaineers enter the game with a 5-4 record (4-2 in Big 12 play), while Baylor sits at 5-4 (3-3 in conference play). The Bears beat TCU last week 37-34.

