A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Baylor Football Series

As West Virginia gears up to host Baylor this weekend, we take a look at the series through the years. Spanning just over a decade, the series between the two teams has featured some exciting matchups.
A Glimpse Through the Years
The West Virginia vs. Baylor series began on September 29, 2012, when the Mountaineers made a strong debut with a 70-63 victory in Morgantown. Since then, the teams have met 12 times, with the most recent game coming last November 25, 2023.
Overall Series Record - WVU 8, Baylor 4
West Virginia has claimed eight wins against Baylor, while the Bears have won four games.
Streaks
The Mountaineers' longest win streak in this series is three games, achieved twice: first from 2013 to 2015 and again from 2020 to 2022. Baylor’s longest win streak stands at two games, from 2019 to 2020.
West Virginia's largest margin of victory was 44 points in 2018, with a decisive 58-14 win in Morgantown. The closest win margin was a 34-31 victory in 2023. On the flip side, Baylor’s largest margin of victory came in 2013 with a 31-point win (73-42) in Waco.
Recent History
In recent matchups, West Virginia has held the edge, winning three of the last five meetings against Baylor. Notably, two of those victories were by close margins.
Location Advantage?
Home-field advantage has played a role in this matchup. West Virginia holds a 6-0 record in Morgantown, while Baylor has a 4-2 record at home in Waco.
Points Scored
The teams have combined for a total of 899 points across their 12 matchups, averaging roughly 74.9 points per game.
This Year's Matchup
West Virginia looks to keep their momentum after a 31-24 win over Cincinnati. The Mountaineers enter the game with a 5-4 record (4-2 in Big 12 play), while Baylor sits at 5-4 (3-3 in conference play). The Bears beat TCU last week 37-34.
Historical Highlights and Oddities
WVU is 8-4 vs Baylor with all the games coming from 2012 onwards. And yet in those 12 games, Baylor has outscored WVU 450-449. WVU's average margin in their 8 wins is 10.25. Baylor's margin of victory in their 4 wins is 20.75. In only 3 of the 12 games, both teams scored under 30 points.
WVU has played 1,361 games in its history, with a record of 786-530-45. Of all those games, WVU has yielded the 2nd and 4th most points to Baylor.
The most was in a 130-0 loss to Michigan in 1904.
The 2nd most was a 73-42 loss to Baylor in 2013.
The 3rd most was a 72-0 loss to Washington & Jefferson in 1891 in WVU's first game ever.
The 4th most was a 70-63 win over Baylor in 2012.
Baylor has scored more points against WVU (twice) in the past 12 years than anyone else has in the last 120 years.
WVU is 8-6-1 on November 16, with the first being a 16-0 win over Ohio U. in 1898 and the last being a 24-20 win over Kansas State in 2019. WVU's last game before the JFK assassination came on Nov 16, 1963, a 28-3 loss to Virginia Tech.
WVU is 199-79-4 at Mountaineer Field. WVU's 1st win at MF was against Cincinnati and its 100th win at MF was against UCF in 2003. Ironically those those schools are now conference-mates.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11