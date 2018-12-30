There can be talk about a good season and there can be talk about battling until the end but to put it quite frankly this year’s West Virginia football team will be remembered more for what it didn’t do than what it did.

That’s the cold harsh reality when a team with Big 12 Championship aspirations finishes the year watching the game at home after two consecutive losses down the stretch.

Then closes the season with a thud in the bowl game.

Good certainly doesn't look as good anymore.