WVSports - Alabama WR Williams commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

Williams, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a long list of other offers including Florida State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Iowa, Northwestern, Colorado and others. West Virginia extended a scholarship offer in October of last year led by offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.

West Virginia has landed yet another piece to the 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams .

The Big 12 Conference program maintained contact throughout with Williams stating that West Virginia had developed a close bond with him and made him a priority.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is coming off a season where he amassed 800 yards receiving and about 1,100 all-purpose yards to go along with 12 touchdowns. The dynamic wide receiver could line up outside as well as in the slot as an option that can move across the formation to create mismatches.

Williams is the fourth commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class and the first at wide receiver.

WVSports.com will have more with Williams soon.