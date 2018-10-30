The North Carolina native elected to leave the Pirates football program and has now resurfaced at the junior college level where he received an offer from West Virginia. This time around he didn’t hesitate.

Alston, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, was originally recruited in the 2017 class by the Mountaineers but things never came together and he would eventually sign with East Carolina.

It’s not often that you get a second chance in recruiting but that’s exactly what Wesson (Miss.) Copiah-Lincoln defensive end Taijh Alston now has when it comes to West Virginia.

“I want to thank God for everything all the the hard work paid off I’m Blessed to say that I am 100% Committed to West Virginia University,” he said.



The Mountaineers offered Alston out of high school led by the efforts of defensive line coach Bruce Tall and it comes as no surprise that with him being back on the market that the veteran assistant was back on the case.

West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to Alston after keeping in touch for a few weeks and that was enough to seal the deal for the pass rusher.

“It feels good to be recruited by the program. I love the school and this is the offer I’ve been waiting on,” he said.

The Big 12 Conference program joined a number of other schools such as Western Kentucky and North Texas that have offered and West Virginia saw a number of things that have their attention.

“They said I’ve got good hands and I’m a good pass rusher,” he said.

A December graduate, Alston will have three years to play three when he arrives on campus.

Alston is the 16th commitment for West Virginia in the 2019 class and the second on the defensive line behind Cincinnati (Oh.) defensive end Jalen Thornton.

Alston is set to take an official visit to Morgantown in early December.