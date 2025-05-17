An updated look at West Virginia's football roster needs

West Virginia has filled needs this spring.

The Mountaineers have already added a total of 22 transfers since the spring transfer portal window has opened with commitments from North Alabama offensive tackle Mickel Clay, Appalachian State cornerback Nick Taylor, Northern Illinois tight end Grayson Barnes, Missouri defensive end Eddie Kelly, North Carolina wide receiver Christian Hamilton, Southern Illinois linebacker Ben Bogle, Oklahoma offensive lineman Josh Aisosa, Coastal Carolina kicker Kade Hensley, South Carolina State wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown, Texas offensive lineman Malik Agbo, SMU running back Jaylan Knighton and Jacksonville State wide receiver Jordan McCants, Mississippi State offensive lineman Carson Lee, Akron defensive back Darrian Lewis, UNLV linebacker John Lewis, Ferris State running back Kannon Katzer, Austin Peay offensive lineman Donovan Haslam, Slippery Rock wide receiver Logan Ramper, Tennessee offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, West Florida cornerback Ty Crutcher, Incarnate Word EDGE Devin Grant and North Carolina tight end Ryan Ward.

That doesn’t include three junior college players in Dodge City (Kan.) 2025 safety Kaleb Gray, Garden City C.C. (Kan.) defensive lineman Elijah Simmons and Iowa Central C.C. 2025 running back Cyncir Bowers.

Those additions fill some of the needs for the Mountaineers across the roster that were most pressing after exiting spring football, but which ones could still potentially receive some attention?

So, what are the spots most likely to be targeted by the coaching staff moving forward?

The offensive line is going to continue to be a position that the coaching staff looks to upgrade even with the current total on the roster. The Mountaineers have added a total of 11 transfers since Rich Rodriguez took over, but the door certainly isn't closed here as the Mountaineers need more competition and talent.

Defensive backs is another position that could still be addressed even with three commitments from the portal and a junior college addition. That would depend on the options out there.

As for final potential pieces, the coaching staff could look to add another interior defensive lineman to go with some of the edge defenders that the program has been able to secure both in the early and late period. Some quality pieces return up front, but more quality depth up front is never a bad thing.

Of course, there’s still the possibility of more roster turnover with players exiting or previously committed not making it to campus as we’ve seen with several 2025 recruits under the old staff such as offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan (North Carolina), wide receiver Jalil Hall (Purdue), running back DeAndre Desinor (North Carolina State) and defensive lineman Evan Powell (East Carolina) to date.

This program has made a lot of progress to date, but now it must put the finishing touches.