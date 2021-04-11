Athlete Bullard excited to see how things develop with West Virginia
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep athlete TJ Bullard is keeping an open mind when it comes to his recruitment but was admittedly excited to add West Virginia to his collection.
Bullard, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, already held offers from Louisville, Cincinnati, South Florida and Florida Atlantic but the offer from the Mountaineers caught him by surprise. That’s in large part because it was the first time he had ever spoken with the coaching staff.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news