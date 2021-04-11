Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep athlete TJ Bullard is keeping an open mind when it comes to his recruitment but was admittedly excited to add West Virginia to his collection.

Bullard, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, already held offers from Louisville, Cincinnati, South Florida and Florida Atlantic but the offer from the Mountaineers caught him by surprise. That’s in large part because it was the first time he had ever spoken with the coaching staff.