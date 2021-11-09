Athlete Carver takes West Virginia visit, grabs offer
Culver Academy (In.) athlete Jackson Carver has a lot of options at his fingertips.
Carver, 6-foot-6, 220-pounds, is currently committed to Notre Dame for lacrosse where he also has a preferred walk-on option but now holds a scholarship offer from West Virginia on the gridiron.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news