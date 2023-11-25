As you would expect from a leader, bandit Jared Bartlett is known for doing his job and filling his role, even if his performances don't show up on the box score following the game.

"A lot of the time, you can play a good game and it does not show up in the stat sheet. Doing your job, having leverage, being in the right spot in coverage," Bartlett said. "Although I might not be making the play, maybe I'm setting other guys up to be in position to make plays."

Being as versatile as he is, Bartlett is called upon for many different roles when he slots into his bandit position, which is a hybrid defensive lineman and outside linebacker positioned often inside the tackle box and along the line of scrimmage.

This position doesn't simply rush the passer and stop the run like a traditional defensive lineman, and Bartlett can be called upon to drop back in man or zone coverage but also pressure the quarterback and make tackles on the perimeter at any time.

This is what makes an experienced and solid starter like Bartlett valuable and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley credits him for being the one to make the routine tackle consistently and producing all of the plays that win games. This goes without mentioning his traditional roles as a front seven defender as well.

"Our message has always been to our guys that everybody wants to make the three or four plays that are going to flash, but there are 75 other plays that win you the game," Lesley said. "Jared had a ton of those, more than he’s had all year. Just doing his job, and the fundamentals that he's taught to do and still executing that when it's all moving fast."

On the season, the senior bandit has accumulated 40 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery with one more game remaining on the schedule against Baylor.

In the most recent game for West Virginia, Bartlett was praised by his coaching staff for an exceptional performance in the 42-21 win over Cincinnati, where he only recorded three total tackles and two solo stops.

Despite this lack of statistical production, head coach Neal Brown still had high praise for the four-year player from Miami, Florida because of his continued hard work and his role against the Bearcat's rushing attack.

"Jared Bartlett played his best game. It may not show up in the stats, but a really big reason why we fit the run game so well was how he played to the boundary," Brown said. "We cleaned up some mistakes that he made and he went out and played really good fundamentals and did his job within the defense."

Like Brown said, his impact goes beyond what the stats show and this was evident again in WVU's dominant win. Lesley also agreed that it was his best game in his West Virginia career, and he was impressed by Bartlett's strong play in the run gaps and his consistency as a tackler.

"Jared [Bartlett] probably played the best football game, honestly, since he's been here," Lesley said. "When you talk about a complete game as an edge defender, it's doing your job."

Lesley noted the routine plays that Bartlett has made and the ones he will continue to make but especially against Cincinnati, he saw just how he gets the job done.

"The first stretch [play] of the game that goes for four yards, he essentially plays two gaps and he forces the ball back and makes a tackle for a gain of four. That's not something that's going to be flashy but if he doesn't do that, that play hits us for a big run. Then he does it about six or seven other times throughout the day that are just routine plays."