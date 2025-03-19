2025 WR signee Jalil Hall opens recruitment

Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner 2025 wide receiver Jalil Hall has opened up his recruitment after signing with West Virginia in December.
Hall, 6-foot-4, 181-pounds, initially committed to the Mountaineers June 29 over his other finalists Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Duke.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect stuck with the program after the coaching change and signed his letter of intent but announced on social media that he was opening up his recruitment.
Hall was being targeted at the Z or X position in the West Virginia wide receiver room and was a big-bodied option that can win both the field and in contested catch situations.
Hall becomes the second 2025 signee to back off his signature with the Mountaineers this month joining Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan who flipped his pledge to North Carolina.
