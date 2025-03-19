2025 WR signee Jalil Hall opens recruitment

Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner 2025 wide receiver Jalil Hall has opened up his recruitment after signing with West Virginia in December.

Hall, 6-foot-4, 181-pounds, initially committed to the Mountaineers June 29 over his other finalists Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Duke.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect stuck with the program after the coaching change and signed his letter of intent but announced on social media that he was opening up his recruitment.