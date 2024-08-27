PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier make Steelers' initial 53-man roster

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
A pair of former Mountaineers Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier made the Pittsburgh Steelers' initial 53-man roster, they announced on Tuesday.

Frazier was the Steelers' second-round pick In this year's NFL Draft, was a two-time All-American for WVU as a center, and was thrust into a starting role during the NFL preseason this year.

Bishop had a strong start to fall camp for the Steelers and then had an up-and-down preseason as he dealt with injuries.

Bishop only played at WVU for one year, earning All-American status in 2023. Bishop missed the Steelers' second preseason game due to injury and then he didn't appear in the third and final preseason game until the second half.

Week one for the Steelers is on Sept. 8 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh's home opener is not until Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

