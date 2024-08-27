A pair of former Mountaineers Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier made the Pittsburgh Steelers' initial 53-man roster, they announced on Tuesday.

Frazier was the Steelers' second-round pick In this year's NFL Draft, was a two-time All-American for WVU as a center, and was thrust into a starting role during the NFL preseason this year.

Bishop had a strong start to fall camp for the Steelers and then had an up-and-down preseason as he dealt with injuries.

Bishop only played at WVU for one year, earning All-American status in 2023. Bishop missed the Steelers' second preseason game due to injury and then he didn't appear in the third and final preseason game until the second half.

Week one for the Steelers is on Sept. 8 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh's home opener is not until Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.