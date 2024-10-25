Behind Enemy Lines: Arizona

What can you expect from the Wildcats? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in GOAZCATS.com Publisher Troy Hutchinson.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at Arizona.

1. What's been the story with this Arizona team? What have been the issues thus far in their 3-4 start?

The major storyline behind Arizona's 3-4 start has been the offensive issues with the new coaching staff that has seen a team that was one of the top offensive units last season turn into a complete disaster this season.

2. How has quarterback Noah Fifita played this year? What has been the issues with interceptions?

Last year, Noah Fifita was calm, cool and collected while making all the right plays in Jedd Fisch's offense. However, this year, the change of the playbook doesn't showcase his strengths and has a ton of deep ball passes in it. Plus, with Fifita being the leader he is, he has taken the full blame for the offense's performance and you can tell that he is now doing too much on the field to over come the struggles.

3. What type of offense do the Wildcats run and who are the playmakers to watch?

This is one of the major problems with Arizona. The Wildcats still don't know their offensive identity at this point and Brennan has said this several times over the last couple of press conferences. Right now, there is no rhythm to their playcalling and it is very pass reliant. The players to watch outside of Tetairoa McMillan are wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson, wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, running back Quali Conley and tight end Keyan Burnett.

4. Same on defense?

Arizona runs a very similar 4-2-5 base concept that it did last season. However, with Duane Akina as defensive coordinator, the Wildcats are more aggressive on the defensive line. Still, injuries across the defensive unit have hurt this team and makes you wonder if they can overcome multiple injuries at every level.

5. What are the keys to this game and how do you see it playing out?

To me, health is going to play a major factor and right now Arizona isn't healthy, the energy around the program seems low and the offense has been a complete train wreck. I see West Virginia winning this game 31-17 in Tucson. There's just way too much for UA to overcome and it is just hard seeing the Wildcats figuring things out this weekend.