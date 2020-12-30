In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Liberty Bowl opponent Army.

What can you expect from the Black Knights? Well, we contacted an authority on the subject in Gordon Larson, GoBlackKnights.com Sr. Analyst & Writer.





1. How is this Army season perceived by those in the fan base and those that cover it? Is this what was expected or has this team surpassed pre-season projections?

Given the impact of the pandemic, most Army fans were pleased that we got to play an 11 game season this year, although many were disappointed that we didn’t get to play BYU. Of the 12 teams on the original schedule, only 3 remained after so many conferences and teams canceled their seasons; so there weren’t many legitimate pre-season projections.