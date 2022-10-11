In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Baylor.

What can you expect from the Bears? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in SicEmSports.com Publisher Kevin Lonnquist.





1. What’s the pulse on this Baylor team? After a Big 12 title they’ve lost two hard fought games. How is this season perceived so far?

After a Big 12 title they’ve lost two hard fought games. How is this season perceived so far? I think it's fair to say that it's been disappointing. The biggest issue is that the perceived strengths of this team - the OL and DL - have not performed at the level each enjoyed in 2021.