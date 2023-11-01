What can you expect from the Cougars? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in Deseret News Writer Jay Drew.

1. How has BYU adjusted to playing in the Big 12 thus far? What has surprised you? Any unforeseen challenges?

BYU’s adjustment to the Big 12 is about what everyone involved with the program expected — a rocky road in Year 1, but with some unexpected positive results. BYU got ready for it the past five or so years by playing a lot of Power 5 programs, and I think that has helped the Cougars. They pretty much knew what they were getting into.

They knew the talent level and depth would be a factor, and it has been. Last Saturday at Texas, for instance, BYU looked overwhelmed at times by UT’s superior speed and athleticism. For all the work and preparation BYU has done the past two years, it was still swamped in Austin.

I think one of the unforeseen challenges has come on special teams. For example, BYU has given up two punt returns for touchdowns already, something I can’t remember happening in its 12 seasons as an independent.

2. How has Kedon Slovis played at quarterback? How critical is he to the offense?

Slovis got off to a decent start — he played fairly well in the win over Arkansas and the loss to Kansas. Lately, he’s regressed a bit. And now there are calls for a QB change, in some circles. A good quarterback is always essential at BYU, and has been for 50 years. Think Steve Young, Jim McMahon, Ty Detmer, Taysom Hill and Zach Wilson. The list goes on.

Slovis’ inconsistent play is a big reason why BYU’s offense has been a disappointment through eight games.

3. How does BYU want to attack on offense and what type of scheme do they run? Players to watch?

BYU doesn’t like to put labels on its offense, but it contains elements of the air raid and the old West Coast Offense, with some RPO and the like sprinkled in. It’s basically a one-back offense, although lately they have been going empty and using five wideouts.

The tight end has traditionally been a big part of BYU’s offense, but hasn’t been used as much this season.

Players to watch include WRs Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter, who have both made some pretty spectacular catches this year. Running back has been a mixed bag, with expected RB1 Aidan Robbins, a transfer out of Louisville and UNLV, just getting back into the lineup after rib issues kept him away for weeks.

Freshman LJ Martin took over at RB1, but he missed the Texas game with an undisclosed injury and his status this week for West Virginia will be a storyline to watch.

4. Same on the defensive side?

After BYU’s defense struggled last year, head coach Kalani Sitake fired most of the staff on that side of the ball and brought in Jay Hill, the former head coach at FCS Weber State, as his new defensive coordinator. The defense is much better, particularly at forcing turnovers.

It’s mostly a 4-3-4 scheme, but occasionally Hill uses a nickel back to take advantage of a fairly deep set of cornerbacks.

Safety has been a big concern, after two of the projected contributors suffered season-ending injuries in fall camp and another has been benched for poor play. Expect BYU to start two walk-on safeties — Ethan Slade and Crew Wakley — against the Mountaineers.

5. Any injuries of note? What are the keys to this game and how do you see it playing out?

Starting defensive tackle John Nelson missed the Texas game and is day to day. Wide receiver Keanu Hill has also been dinged up, along with the aforementioned Martin. Other than those guys the Cougars are relatively healthy at this juncture of the season.

Keys to the game:

BYU faces a tough travel situation, having to make a long trip to the East Coast a week after traveling to Texas. The Cougars will fly out on Thursday in order to get more acclimated to the two-hour time difference.

Another key is that BYU, for some reason, simply plays better in night games than it does in day games. The Cougars have won 21 of their last 22 night games (kickoffs after 5 p.m. local time). All three of their losses this season had 2:30 p.m. local time kickoffs (Kansas, TCU, Texas).

I’m horrible at predictions, but I don’t see the Cougars getting a win in this one. West Virginia is clearly better than it was picked to be by preseason prognosticators, while BYU has been wildly inconsistent, especially on offense.

The only way BYU has a chance is if its running game magically improves and it figures out a way to convert more often on third down. That’s a big ask this late in the season.