WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an early glimpse at what is happening this off-season with the non-conference opponent Virginia Tech.

And for that we catch up with HokieHaven.com Publisher Tim Sullivan for an in-depth look at what is currently happening within the Virginia Tech football program.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 6-7 season where the Hokies fell to the Mountaineers in the renewal of the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy.