West Virginia will renew the rivalry with Maryland Sept. 4 and WVSports.com wants to bring you more insight on the Terrapins by taking you Behind Enemy Lines.

So we contacted an authority on the subject in TerrapinSportsReport.com Publisher Scott Greene for some insight on Maryland as well as what to expect heading into this weekend's battle in College Park.

The series between the two teams stands at 28-22-2 in favor of West Virginia with the Mountaineers winning the last meeting in 2015. But how does this one stack up?





1. How has Taulia Tagovailoa progressed as a quarterback? What are the expectations for him this season and what does he do well?

If you have listened to head coach Mike Locksley and various receivers throughout fall camp, Tagovailoa has progressed nicely since last season and is ready to take that next step, both as a leader and being more consistent on the field. Coaches and teammates have all mentioned how Tagovailoa has become more of a vocal leader, despite being naturally more on the quiet side.