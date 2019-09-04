In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the first road opponent of the season in Missouri.

What can you expect from the Tigers? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in PowerMizzou.com Publisher Gabe DeArmond.

Missouri is coming off a surprising 37-31 loss to Wyoming to open the season but will return home to host the Mountaineers off a 20-13 win over FCS opponent James Madison in the West Virginia coaching debut of Neal Brown.

1. What to make of this Missouri team? How surprising was the opener and how much can you take away from it? What's the overall feeling about Odom and the program right now?

The opener was shocking. Nobody had this team losing this game. The pessimistic takes on the season were probably 7-5. A lot of people thought this had a chance to be a ten win team. Teams that are good enough to do that almost never lose to a team like Wyoming. So what to make of it? We've got no idea. Maybe this team isn't as good as everyone thought. Maybe it just had a bad day. Maybe it believed its own hype. We'll find out over the next seven weeks. Missouri's schedule is still weak (WVU and South Carolina and Ole Miss and Vandy didn't blow anyone away with their week one performances either) and the Tigers should still be favored to have six or seven wins in their first eight games. But it's really not a question we can answer until we have more than one week to base it on.