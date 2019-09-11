In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at final non-conference opponent of the season North Carolina State.

What can you expect from the Wolfpack? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in TheWolfPacker.com writer Matt Carter.

N.C. State is 2-0 on the season after beating East Carolina and Western Carolina but will leave the state to take on the Mountaineers who lost 38-7 in their first road game at Missouri. Both teams will be looking to make a statement in the match up.





1. How have this N.C. State team fared to date? Has this been a surprise with all the loses offensively or will this be the first true test?

It’s difficult to gauge NC State at this point. East Carolina is normally a solid mid-major that goes to a bowl game, but it has fallen off in the last couple of years and new head coach Mike Houston has a major rebuilding job ahead of him. Western Carolina was an overmatched FCS team playing without its star quarterback. So the biggest positive to come away for NC State thus far is that it at least handled business. This weekend will be a much truer test, especially for the offense. NC State did lose a lot offensively but has some pretty talented skill players, especially in the slot and at running back. No one expected the offense to be like last season, but the realistic hope was that if a quarterback emerged and developed that it could still be solid.